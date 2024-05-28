(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) --
1967 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued an Amiri Decree appointing Saleh Mohammad Al-Sabah Deputy Chief of Staff of Al-Yarmouk Brigade, pending Arab armies' collective defense against external aggression.
1985 -- Kuwait Squash Federation was established. First squash court was built by Al-Qadsiya Club in 1967.
1986 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued an Amiri decree setting up the Food Affairs Council tasked with mapping out a national nutrition policy.
1996 -- The National Assembly (parliament) approved a bill banning coeducation at Kuwait University, the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) and private schools. The government says the government should enforce it in five years.
1997 -- The international Office of Infectious Diseases elected Kuwait's representative Dr. Sultan Al-Khalaf as head of the office regional committee. Kuwait has become the first Arab country to head this commission since the international bureau was established 65 years ago.
2008 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree forming the 25th cabinet.
2013 -- Kuwait and Iraq signed two memoranda of understanding on border demarcation and funding construction of a residential complex in the border town of Umm Qasr.
2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks with Yemen two accords worth USD 85 million to rebuild regions damaged in the 2011 events and execute a project to overhaul the power network in Aden.
2014 -- The Kuwaiti science researcher Dr. Fawaz Al-Enezi won the water award of the Arab Ministerial Council.
2015 -- Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah wins the Senegalese presidential medal for his role in cementing bilateral ties.
2016 -- The Kuwaiti military attache in Belgium Major General Khaled Abdulatif Al-Roqom is elected dean of the military attaches in the European country. He is the first Arab diplomat to occupy this post in Europe.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet extended mandate of a resolution halting work at public departments due to the coronavirus outbreak.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet ordered lockdown of Al-Farwaniya district due to the coronavirus outbreak.
2023 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) launched first virtual news anchor (the avatar) as part of the agency's plans for media development.
2023 -- Kuwait Sports Club beat rival Kazma by mindboggling 8-1 goals, clinching the national football (Zain) League for the 2022-23. (end)
