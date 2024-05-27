Madinaty's Inaugural Skydiving Event Boosts Sports Tourism Appeal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The“Fly Over Madinaty” event, held for the first time on May 24th and 25th, was hailed as a major success, positioning Madinaty as a promising destination for sports tourism. The event, organised in collaboration with Talaat Moustafa Group and Skydive Pharaohs, attracted skydiving enthusiasts for two days of freefall and paramotor jumps.





Participants had the opportunity to experience freefall jumps from 13,000 feet, while others opted for paramotor jumps from 4,000 feet. The event drew praise from participants, who commended the organisation and were captivated by the aerial views of Madinaty.

“Fly Over Madinaty” aimed to promote sports tourism and attract adventure seekers from both Egypt and abroad. The event organisers sought to provide a thrilling experience while showcasing Madinaty's potential as a venue for various sporting activities.





The extensive capabilities and quality infrastructure of Madinaty were highlighted, demonstrating its suitability for hosting diverse events and sports tournaments.





The event concluded with festivities at Madinaty Open Air Mall, featuring family-friendly shows and activities, culminating in a well-attended concert by the band“Massar Egbari”.





The success of“Fly Over Madinaty” underscores Madinaty's growing appeal as a hub for sports tourism, offering unique experiences and showcasing its commitment to providing world-class facilities and infrastructure.