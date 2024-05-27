Datar Cancer Genetics To Share Key Scientific Findings At The 2024 American Society Of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) today announced it will release ten scientific data sets across its diverse oncology portfolio at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (May 31 - June 04).These new findings reflect DCG's sustained efforts and advances in translational and clinical research that support its clinical portfolio. These new publications will support more effective decision making at multiple stages of the cancer management pathway including early detection, therapy selection and cancer monitoring.The publications cover a wide scope of clinical data, with key highlights including (i) the potential clinical utility of comprehensive genome and transcriptome-centric profiling to identify therapeutically relevant targets for selection of optimum (personalised) regimens, (ii) response and survival benefits of personalised anti-cancer treatment regimens based on multi-omics tumor profiling (Encyclopedic Tumor Analysis), (iii) improved detection of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) using artificial intelligence, and (iv) the use of tumor cell lysate-immunostimulants (TCL-IS) to re-potentiate the anti-cancer action of host immune mechanisms.The posters will be presented on 01 June, 2024, between 09:00 am – 12:00 pm CT (Central Time) in Hall A, at the ASCO meeting. The DCG data spans ten publications and will be of interest to clinicians, researchers, patients, and patient advocates. Abstracts and posters will be available to registered attendees on the ASCO Congress platform.About Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG):DCG is a leading cancer research corporation specialising in non-invasive techniques for better cancer detection, diagnosis, and management of cancer. DCG has molecular genomic laboratories in the United Kingdom (U.K.) and India. The facilities are accredited by College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, and ISO27001. DCG also has a state-of-the-art lab facility in Raleigh, United States of America (U.S.A.) and an office in Germany. Our team of scientists, clinicians and experts, based out of the U.K., Germany, U.S.A. and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management.

