Arab Bank Share Leads ASE Trading Volume To Exceed JD98 Million

Amman, May 27 (Petra) - Arab Bank shares led the trading volume of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) to historic levels on Monday, reaching JD98.06 million at the end of trading on the exchange.In the details seen by Petra, a deal was conducted on the bank's shares at the closing price of JD4.37 per share on 21,940,992 million shares from shareholder Muslim bin Ali Muslim "Saudi national" in favor of the Saudi Arab National Bank Company, with a total value of about JD96 million.The Arab Bank Group achieved positive results during the first quarter of 2024, as the net profit after tax reached $252.8 million compared to $216.3 million, as of March 31, 2023, achieving a growth of 17 percent, and the group maintained a strong financial position, with equity reaching $11.3 billion.