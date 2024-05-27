Austrian Pres. Awards Kuwaiti Ambassador Golden Star

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ali Al-Rishidi

KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, awarded the "Grobes Goldenes Ehrenzeichen" Decoration with the Golden Star to Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Austrian Ambassador to Kuwait, Marian Warba, also awarded Ambassador Maraafi with the highest category medal, symbolizing an advanced level of appreciation.

Ambassador Marafi told KUNA after the ceremony at the Austrian Embassy that such honor was the result of collective efforts to Kuwaiti diplomacy.

Marafi expressed his happiness with the positive impact on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, Ambassador Marafi clarified that during his mission, there were high-level visits between both countries, notably including the visits of former Austrian President Heinz Fischer, former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl to Kuwait."

Ambassador Marafi emphasized the commitment to further bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

For her part, Ambassador Marian Warba confirmed to KUNA that Ambassador Marafi's nine-year service in Austria included his contribution to the signing of a memorandum of understanding for regular political consultations between the two countries, which took place during the visit of former Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in June 2023.

The Austrian Decoration of Honor with the Golden Star represents official recognition from Austria, and it is awarded to individuals who have rendered distinguished services in the fields of politics, economics, science, culture, and the arts. (end)

