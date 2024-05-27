Doha Institute Holds Round Table Discussion To Develop Process Of Excellence Center For Training And Consulting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Excellence Center for Training and Consulting at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, with the Police Academy at the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and Qatar University held on Sunday its first round table meeting to discuss their initiative to develop training.

The discussion of the initiative and how to execute it and launch it was enriched by the participation of several organizations like: the National Human Rights Committee, Community College of Qatar, Al Noor Center for the Blind, Ihsan Center, Qatar Red Crescent, Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, Aljazeera Net, Namaa and others.

Dr. Ahmed AlMaweri started the discussion by briefing everyone on the objectives of the initiative which aims at gathering the largest number of influential trainers to present their ideas on how to develop training, exchange expertise, and transfer experiences from outside Qatar by inviting established training centers, or highly qualified and experienced trainers, and to work together to enhance the training process through interacting with well-known academics in the field of cognitive technology. It also aims at being able to grant local and international certificates that are accredited in Qatar.

As in charge of training in the Excellence Center, Muna Babetti clarified that the project has three main phases where the first one is the establishment of the main cell of the round table and includes the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar University, the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and The Excellence Center clients. The second phase will form the supporting cell and include several main governmental organizations, while the third phase will form the assistance cell.

The document of the initiative was launched in the meeting which means they can start with the execution that follows a three-year strategy that attracts both the public and private sector in Qatar.