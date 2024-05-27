Trump Attacks Critics, Courts Arab American Voters As Election Nears

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Former President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day with a controversial message on Truth Social, targeting his critics. Trump posted a scathing comment directed at those he believes are working against the nation, calling them“Human Scum” and lamenting the state of the country.

In a separate post, Trump insisted that his appearance at the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday was a success, despite being met with boos and jeers. He claimed that the crowd's enthusiasm was palpable and argued that he could have secured the party's nomination for the White House if he had desired it. Trump also criticized independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying,“Only a FOOL would vote for him!” and accusing Kennedy of“destroying everything he's touched.”

Trump's attempts to appeal to Libertarians were met with mockery and insults. In response, he urged the audience to support him if they wanted to win, saying,“Maybe you don't want to win, only do that if you want to win. If you want to lose, don't do that. Keep getting three per cent every four years.”

Trump also attended the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Concord, North Carolina, on Sunday. Meanwhile, his criminal hush money trial in New York is set to resume on Tuesday as it enters its final stages.

Trump Leads Biden Among Arab and Muslim American Voters

A recent New York Times-Siena College poll revealed that Trump leads President Joe Biden 57-25 among Arab and Muslim American voters in five key battleground states, a significant shift from 2020 when these voters largely supported Biden. However, these results may not fully predict the voting trends for the November election, with potential surprises still on the horizon, especially concerning the Gaza conflict, a contentious issue among these voters.

Biden's Democratic campaign has noted a decline in the number of“uncommitted” voters protesting the President in primary elections. An exit poll from Michigan's presidential primary in February showed 94 percent of Muslim voters casting“uncommitted” ballots in protest of Biden's support for Israel's actions in Gaza. This percentage has since decreased in states like Nebraska, Maryland, and West Virginia. Biden secured 90 percent of votes in Nebraska's primary against challenger Dean Phillips and similarly high support in Maryland. Conversely, Trump dominated West Virginia, capturing 88 percent of the vote there.

Trump's campaign is strategically courting Arab American voters who feel alienated by the Democratic stance on the Middle East. A private meeting in Michigan, attended by Trump's former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, aimed to rally support from Arab American donors and activists. Grenell, although not formally part of Trump's campaign, is seen as a potential contender for a high-level national security position should Trump win in November. Other attendees included Michael Boulos, husband of Tiffany Trump, and his father, Massad Boulos, a Lebanese business tycoon.

Despite Trump's efforts, his previous term included policies that were unpopular among Arab Americans, such as immigration restrictions from Muslim-majority countries and cuts to humanitarian aid for Palestinians. Analysts suggest Trump might support the Israeli government even more than Biden if re-elected.

Trump Comments on Nikki Haley and Vice Presidential Picks

In another development, Trump addressed former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's recent declaration of support for him. During an interview with Long Island's News 12, Trump expressed appreciation for Haley's comments and suggested there could be a place for her on his“team.” He described her as a“capable person” despite their contentious primary battle, where he often insulted her intelligence and referred to her as“birdbrain.”

Haley, during her first public speaking event since exiting the race, indicated her preference for Trump over Biden, stating,“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump.”

Although Trump previously dismissed the idea of Haley as his running mate, he acknowledged her potential role in his campaign. In the same interview, Trump mentioned several other names he is considering for vice president, including Ben Carson, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. JD Vance, and Rep. Elise Stefanik.



