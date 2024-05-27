               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Metrolink Routes To Cover More Areas In Qatar


5/27/2024 2:43:04 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram has announced, through its X account, new routes for M125 and M153.

The new routes took effect on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Read Also
  • All new road projects to have pedestrian and cycling tracks
  • Marine warning: Strong winds and high seas in Qatar this week
  • Indian Mango exhibition to take place in Souq Waqif

The M125 metrolink route will be updated to include new areas in Al Thumama (East).

Meanwhile, the M153 metrolink will operate from Legtaifiya metro station to cover Giardino Village, Floresta Gardens in the Pearl Island.

Doha Metro and Lusail Tram continue to advance the transportation infrastructure in Qatar with what convenience the commuters.

MENAFN27052024000063011010ID1108262405


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search