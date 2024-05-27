New Metrolink Routes To Cover More Areas In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram has announced, through its X account, new routes for M125 and M153.
The new routes took effect on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
The M125 metrolink route will be updated to include new areas in Al Thumama (East).
Meanwhile, the M153 metrolink will operate from Legtaifiya metro station to cover Giardino Village, Floresta Gardens in the Pearl Island.
Doha Metro and Lusail Tram continue to advance the transportation infrastructure in Qatar with what convenience the commuters.
