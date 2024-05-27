'Qatar, A Catalyst For Innovation And Entrepreneurship'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's central position between Asia and Europe, with both regions accessible within a six-hour flight, makes it an ideal hub for global business activities, according to Unicorn Media CEO and co-founder Silvina Moschini.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Moschini stressed that this accessibility, combined with Qatar's welcoming environment and incentives for innovation, makes it an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide.

“Qatar is strategically located to bridge not only the culture but also the opportunities and I think that there has been a power shift when it comes to innovation in the world,” she said, highlighting on the global shift in innovation dynamics catalysed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moschini pointed out that the pandemic spurred a massive move towards remote work and digital transactions, further stressing the importance of technological advancement.

She said there is a significant movement in the Gulf towards embracing new revenue streams and opportunities, which is particularly beneficial for countries such as Argentina, the Philippines, and Latin America, where talent often outpaces opportunities.

With many people moving out of traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley, Moschini pointed out that the focus is now on countries actively working to become leaders in the next technology revolution. She reiterated Qatar's unique geographical advantage and crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

Unicorn Media recently underscored its commitment to Qatar's innovation ecosystem by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Financial Centre Authority. This agreement aims to develop a framework to bolster Qatar's entrepreneurial landscape, leveraging its strategic location to bridge innovative minds from the East and West.

Moschini said Qatar emerged as the seamless bridge connecting diverse perspectives and groundbreaking ideas. She noted that the country's efforts to attract global talent and foster collaboration are paving the way for significant advancements in fields such as blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and fin-tech.

“What really matters is the countries that are truly thinking of becoming the leaders that will drive the next technology revolution, which is a revolution that we are already living in and related to blockchain technology, AI, decentralization in many aspects, and fin-tech.

“These affect pretty much anything because as you see, like there is a lot of buzzword with AI but it is true AI is pervasive across all industries, so blockchain technology is changing how we do business, so we are going waves,” Moschini said.

