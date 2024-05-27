Amir Arrives In Cyprus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nicosia: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Monday in Nicosia, on an official visit to the Republic of Cyprus.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Larnaca International Airport by the President of the Republic of Cyprus HE Nikos Christodoulides.

Also present to welcome HH the Amir were Qatar's Ambassador to Cyprus HE Ali bin Yousef Al Mulla, the Ambassador of Cyprus to the State of Qatar HE Nicholas Manols, and several senior officials in the government of Cyprus as well as members of the Qatari embassy.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.