Caught On Camera: DJ Shot Dead Inside Bar In Jharkhand's Ranchi; Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the early hours of Monday, tragedy struck at Xtreme Sports Bar in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, as a DJ known as Sandeep, or Sandy, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants. The chilling incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded around 1 AM under the jurisdiction of Chutia police station.

According to officials, four perpetrators stormed into Extreme Bar and targeted Sandeep before swiftly fleeing the scene. Despite being rushed to RIMS, Sandeep succumbed to his injuries, leaving the community in shock.

Ranchi City DSP V Raman wasted no time in launching an investigation, arriving promptly at Extreme Bar with law enforcement personnel. The CCTV footage has become a crucial piece of evidence, aiding authorities in their pursuit of the culprits.

While the motive behind the heinous act remains unclear, speculation suggests it may have stemmed from an altercation between a group of patrons and Sandeep, along with other bar staff, earlier in the evening. Eyewitnesses recall a tense exchange that escalated into a minor skirmish but was seemingly diffused.

Tragically, the situation reignited as the bar was preparing to close its doors. As Sandeep and his colleagues were exiting, the assailants returned, unleashing a barrage of gunfire at point-blank range. The vicious attack claimed Sandeep's life and left a community grappling for answers.

Authorities are diligently pursuing leads, combing through the CCTV footage and mobilizing resources to apprehend those responsible for this senseless act of violence.