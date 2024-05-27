Automation Workz Launches Reviving The American Dream For The Underserved Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation WorkzDETROIT, MI, US, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everyone deserves to live their version of the American Dream. The American Dream is the ability to afford a wedding to celebrate one's marriage, purchase a family home to nurture values, purchase 2 vehicles to transport family, live a peaceful affluent life, provide post-secondary education to pass along a family legacy and live a cushy retirement before one dies.Sadly, those born after 1990 are not promised to live the American dream as Investopedia highlights it will take $ 3.4 million over 30 years or an annual income of $113,358. Four main occupations produce sustained income to achieve the American Dream. These occupations are:Physician/ DoctorAttorney/LawyerCorporate ExecutiveTechnology ProfessionalA Physician/ Doctor takes 8 years to achieve a medical doctor degree plus passage of medical license exam and 2-5 years in residency to secure on-the-job training before practicing to earn a high salary.An Attorney/Lawyer takes 7 years to achieve a juris doctor degree plus passage of legal license exam before practicing to earn a high salary.A Corporate Executive takes 6 years to achieve a Master in Business Administration degree to earn a high salary.A Technology Professional takes 4 years to achieve a Bachelor's degree or 48 weeks of training to earn a tech certification with 3 years of solid experience to prepare for a career earning an annual income of $113,358.“I bootstrapped Automation Workz, securing enterprise clients, after local venture capitalists and angel investors told me Automation Workz was non-investable as it was impossible to prepare front-liners – factory, logistics, retail and hospitality workers – mainly Black & Brown people for $100,000 careers in Cybersecurity, network engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Analytics in 48 weeks. Our top graduates are earning secured $166,000 and $130,000 in income. We are so proud of these success stories,” states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, a tech certification training firm.Automation Workz Success Stories:Jah moved from $50,000 to $130,000 salary for Network Firewall Auditor.Jordan moved from $37,500 to $92,000 as a Tech Trainer.Demetrius from $50,000 to $85,000 Wealth Tech Associate.Kay moved from $31,200 to Network Programmer earning $166,000.Willie moved from $39,520 to $81,120 to automate a restaurant.Timera moved from furniture sales $35,000 to tech sales $70,000Stefan move from factory production $41,600 to IT Analyst $64,708.There are opportunities for technology professionals across multiple specialties as Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft quote“Digital technology is transforming every company, and essentially every industry is becoming a software industry.Automation Workz is becoming known for the creation of its SenseiiWyze apps: Life Culture Audit , a vision board app to determine learners' future orientation, Senseii Games where learners use their video gaming skills to program an algorithm in JavaScript code followed by a video game/simulation-based curriculum and motivational adaptive soft skills training.“I moved out of a Flint Housing Project into an affluent lifestyle with a vision board and COBOL programming skills. We hope corporations, workforce agencies, post-secondary schools and municipalities adopt our SenseiiWyze apps to expose ordinary front-liners to coding and big dreams Reviving the American Dream for the Underserved,” exclaims Ida Byrd-Hill.

