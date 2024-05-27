King Of Malaysia Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has sent a congratulatoryletter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Raja Zarith Sofia joins me in extending our heartfeltcongratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and the peopleof the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the106th anniversary of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

We are confident that the strong bond of friendship andcooperation between Malaysia and Azerbaijan will continue toflourish, bringing tremendous benefits and prosperity to both ourpeoples.

May Allah the Almighty continue to bless Your Excellency and thepeople of the Republic of Azerbaijan with continued peace,prosperity, and success.

Sincerely,

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

King of Malaysia"