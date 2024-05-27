Indonesian President Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo has sent acongratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

With great pleasure, I extend, on behalf of the Government andpeople of the Republic of Indonesia, our heartiest congratulationson the occasion of the 106th Independence Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

As we commemorate this anniversary, allow me to express mysincere appreciation for the friendly relations between Indonesiaand Azerbaijan. These achievements are a testament to the visionand leadership of your government. I believe that our nations havemuch to offer each other, and I am confident that our collaborationwill yield significant benefits for both our countries.

Availing myself of this fine occasion, I once again offer youthe renewed assurances of my highest consideration.

Joko Widodo

President of the Republic of Indonesia"