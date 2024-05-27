Emperor Of Japan Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Naruhito, has sent acongratulatory letter to President of the Republic of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency myheartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for yourhappiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country.

His Majesty Naruhito

Emperor of Japan"