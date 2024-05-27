President Of Uganda Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has congratulatedPresident Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan IndependenceDay, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic ofUganda, and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to you and theGovernment and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan greetings andcongratulations on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

Our two countries are working together to advance common goals,and we look forward to further opportunities for cooperation,including our strong people-to-people ties. I am optimistic thatthe traditionally close relations between our two peoples willcontinue to grow and strengthen in the years ahead.

Best wishes for good health and well-being to you, and for thecontinued progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic ofAzerbaijan as you celebrate this important day in the history ofyour country.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highestconsideration.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

President of the Republic of Uganda