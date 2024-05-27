Industry innovates, ignites Emirates' development

(MENAFN) The third session of the esteemed "Make in the Emirates" Forum commenced on Monday, heralding a collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and the influential "ADNOC" Group. Held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center under the banner of "Investment, Innovation, Growth," the event has drawn significant attention both domestically and internationally. Notable attendees include top decision-makers, governmental and private sector officials, entrepreneurs, investors, industrialists, experts, innovators, and financial institutions.



This session unfolds against the backdrop of remarkable achievements from its predecessors. The previous forums facilitated local procurement opportunities valued at 120 billion dirhams (approximately 32.7 billion dollars). These opportunities span crucial sectors such as pharmaceuticals, energy, telecommunications, aerospace, healthcare, and food and beverages, fostering the production of 1,400 localized products.



In addition to the main proceedings, the current forum promises the announcement of novel partnerships and insights into the economic, developmental, and social outcomes stemming from initiatives launched in previous sessions. Building on past successes, attendees will have the opportunity to explore investment prospects and engage with the exhibition accompanying the forum. This exhibition showcases the leading industrial opportunities and locally manufactured products, featuring the participation of 44 major industrial enterprises. As the event unfolds, it continues to serve as a pivotal platform for advancing industry, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth in the Emirates.

