Whatsapp Extends Voice Note Duration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The instant messaging platform WhatsApp has begun to roll out a new feature that allows users to record and share audio status updates up to one minute longer after it was only 30 seconds.

Users need to update WhatsApp to take advantage of this new feature, and listen to long voice messages.

With the inclusion of the feature to extend the duration of voice status updates, the need to split voice messages into shorter recordings is relatively eliminated, enhancing the communication process, making it more convenient, and saving time for those who share voice updates on a frequent basis with their contacts.

This feature aims to allow users to share their updates in one unbroken voice note, ensuring that the message is clear and consistent.

At the beginning of 2023, WhatsApp had introduced a voice-sharing feature of only 30 seconds.

The new feature is available to some WhatsApp users who have updated the app to the latest version available on Google Play's Android store or the App Store for iPhone.

This feature is expected to be available to more users gradually in the coming days.

Besides this update, WhatsApp also lengthened the duration of videos shared by users via status updates to one minute instead of 30 seconds, but are still being tested.