Germany intends on limiting influx of Ukrainian refugees

(MENAFN) In response to a surge in the number of Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum, Germany is reportedly advocating for the establishment of a European Union-wide migrant sharing mechanism, as disclosed by a spokesperson from the Interior Ministry to Die Welt. The move comes amid growing concerns that Germany has become a disproportionately favored destination for Ukrainian migrants, partially attributed to the generous benefits offered to newcomers.



Die Welt's latest report, drawing on data from the European Union's statistical agency, Eurostat, reveals that as of March 2024, approximately 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees have found refuge in Germany. Comparatively, Poland hosts 960,000 Ukrainian refugees, while the Czech Republic shelters around 360,000. However, the numbers dwindle significantly in other European Union member states. The report underscores a trend where the number of Ukrainian nationals relocating to Germany has been steadily rising, contrasting with a decline observed in Poland.



The Interior Ministry representative emphasized Germany's stance on advocating for a solidarity-based distribution mechanism for refugees within the European Union. They stress the necessity to address and resolve issues pertaining to secondary migration within the bloc.



Currently, Ukrainian nationals enjoy the freedom to select their destination within the European Union and can opt to apply for asylum in one nation before relocating to another at a later stage.



Die Welt's investigation highlights disparities in benefits offered to Ukrainian refugees across European Union nations. The 'citizen's benefit' of 563 euros (USD610) provided monthly to each Ukrainian refugee in Germany significantly surpasses similar provisions in other member states. Additionally, the employment rate among Ukrainian refugees in Germany remains notably low at 20 percent, as reported earlier this year by Deutsche Welle, compared to neighboring countries.



As Germany proposes measures to regulate the influx of Ukrainian refugees and address disparities in benefits and employment opportunities across the European Union, the issue underscores broader challenges facing the bloc in managing migration flows and ensuring equitable distribution of resources among member states.

MENAFN27052024000045015687ID1108260799