U.S. Golden Visa Event In Dubai

What Is the EB-5 Golden Visa Program?

The EB-5 program, often referred to as the U.S. Golden Visa offers a pathway to U.S. residency and Green Cards by investing $800,000 into U.S. government pre-approved projects with flexible payment plans. Through this investment, participants gain a direct and secure route to obtaining U.S. citizenship and passports. The program is especially valuable for families with children as they unlock benefits to U.S. education. By virtue of this program and obtaining your U.S. residency and Green Cards, parents will not be out of pocket for the educational expenses of their children. The U.S. government provides for tuition, housing, books, transportation, and all costs associated with being a student.

What Are the Benefits of the EB-5 Golden Visa Program?

* Faster processing compared to many other U.S. immigration programs

* Provides Green Cards for the entire family, including spouse and children under 21

* Freely live, work, and travel in the United States

* Higher chance of acceptance rates to universities

* Access to free education and government grants

* Ability to obtain U.S. citizenship and passports

File Now, Move Now, Pay Later

Payment plan options for the U.S. Golden Visa program are available. Families can file their EB-5 application with an investment of $200,000, move to the U.S., and invest the remainder pursuant to terms of the payment plan.

Who Is The American Legal Center?

The American Legal Center is the top EB-5 firm in the GCC, with its main offices in Downtown Dubai. They are U.S. licensed lawyers and expert guides in the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program. They have successfully processed over 500 Green Cards for families in the GCC through this program, and have obtained the most approvals in the region. The director is Shai Zamanian , a U.S. licensed lawyer and EB-5 specialist. Shai will discuss the importance of this program for families that seek to send their kids to U.S. schools. He explains, "The U.S. Green Card is a game-changer for families with children." Once families obtain approval through the program, the U.S. government assists in paying for tuition, books, housing, insurance, and all other costs associated with being a student.

Attend This Seminar If You Are...

* A parent with school-aged children as your children can attend public schools free of charge

* A student wishing to pursue studies in U.S. institutions as you will have a higher chance of admission and access to lower tuition rates with a Green Card

* An entrepreneur seeking to pursue your business ventures in the United States

* An experienced business person wishing to expand your empire to the U.S.

If you have been contemplating your relocation to the U.S., this seminar is for you. The team will provide you with detailed information on how you can process your application, requirements for investments, and how you can benefit from participating in the U.S. Golden visa program.

