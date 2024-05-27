RFK Jr. suggests US should build monument to Assange

(MENAFN) During the 2024 Libertarian Party Convention in Washington, DC, independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a bold statement, urging the United States authorities to cease the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Instead, he proposed the erection of a monument in the nation's capital to honor Assange's purportedly "heroic" actions. Kennedy asserted that Assange's case undermines the principles of press freedom enshrined in the United States Constitution.



The United States government's indictment of Assange under the Espionage Act stems from his alleged assistance to whistleblower Chelsea Manning in the release of classified documents in 2010, pertaining to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Currently, Assange is entangled in legal battles as the United States seeks his extradition from Britain.



Kennedy's address at the convention was not without criticism of former President Donald Trump. He accused Trump of infringing upon the First Amendment rights, specifically freedom of speech and the press. According to Kennedy, Trump perpetuated the persecution initiated by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, against Assange, eliciting applause from the convention attendees.



Kennedy's stance revolves around the notion that Assange should be hailed as a champion for journalistic integrity, rather than facing prosecution. He argues that Assange's actions align with the fundamental role of journalists in exposing government corruption.



As the debate surrounding Assange's fate rages on, Kennedy's advocacy for recognition and Trump's alleged transgressions against press freedoms highlight the complex intersection of journalism, government transparency, and legal accountability in contemporary society.

