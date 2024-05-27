Hundreds are feared dead after major landslide hit northern Papua New Guinea

(MENAFN) A catastrophic landslide struck northern Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Friday, causing widespread destruction across at least seven remote villages nestled in the mountainous terrain. Shocking footage from the disaster site depicts the complete obliteration of one village, reduced to a landscape of debris comprising rocks, mud, and fallen trees. Local media reports indicate that dozens of homes were engulfed by the landslide, while numerous roads in the vicinity suffered severe damage.



Peter Ipatas, the governor of Enga province, where the landslide occurred, confirmed the grim toll, stating that "over six" villages bore the brunt of the colossal landslide. Describing the event as an unprecedented natural disaster, Ipatas expressed deep concern over the scale of destruction unleashed upon the affected communities. The disaster zone lies approximately 600 kilometers north of Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.



Amidst the devastation, the exact number of casualties remains uncertain, with fears mounting that the death toll could soar into the hundreds. The landslide struck in the dead of night when most villagers were asleep in their homes, exacerbating the potential for significant loss of life. While Australian Broadcasting Corp reported over 100 fatalities, local media outlets have speculated that the grim tally might escalate dramatically, with estimates reaching as high as nearly 3,000 lives lost.

