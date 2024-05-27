OPPO Find X7 Ultra First To Achieve DXOMARK Eye Comfort Display Label

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)



SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2024 - OPPO Find X7 Ultra, the Ultimate Camera Phone, has achieved DXOMARK's Gold Display Label and is the first device to earn the Eye Comfort Display Label for its holistic approach to screen quality and eye comfort.Combining crisp detail with smooth motion and a vibrant, brilliant picture, OPPO Find X7 Ultra's display places a firm focus on quality and eye comfort, allowing it to be used for longer while minimizing potential eye strain.The Eye Comfort Display Label is only awarded to screens that meet four requirements set by DXOMARK's expert engineering team.The first requirement is a limit on the amount of flicker that can be perceived. DXOMARK stipulates detection probability should be below 50% in default mode or with anti-flicker mode activated; OPPO Find X7 Ultra's display flicker perception probability was just 10%.For optimal eye comfort in dark environments, DXOMARK sets a minimum brightness requirement threshold at 2 nits. OPPO Find X7 Ultra's minimum brightness dropped as low as 1.57 nits, minimising harsh light and extreme visual contrast, and making it more comfortable to use in bed, for example.DXOMARK also requires blue light be limited, with a circadian action factor of less than 0.65. Find X7 Ultra's display's circadian action factor was 0.63, reducing potential interference with natural sleep cycles that may be impacted by blue light exposure.Finally, DXOMARK requires a colour consistency of at least 95% when the blue light filter is active, using the P3 colour space as a reference, owing to the fact many blue light filters negatively impact colour integrity. Find X7 Ultra achieves an impressive 99% colour consistency, demonstrating its quality and comfort."OPPO Find X7 Ultra is the first device that has received the DXOMARK Eye Comfort Display Label. We particularly appreciated the device's smart feature, Bedtime Mode, which efficiently and continuously adapts blue-light filtering to the time of day. The device's circadian action factor, which indicates the level of disturbance induced by artificial lighting on human sleep cycles, reached an impressive 0.63, below DXOMARK's already challenging recommended maximum threshold of 0.65."Thibault Cabana, DXOMARK Display Evaluation DirectorIn addition to achieving DXOMARK's Eye Comfort Display Label, Find X7 Ultra was also awarded a Gold Display Label. With its crisp QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440, resulting in a pixel density of 510 pixels in every inch of screen, it showcases details to perfection.A smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate ensures content glides across Find X7 Ultra's LTPO AMOLED screen. And with an overall peak brightness of 1600 nits, and a local peak brightness of 4500 nits, content looks stunning, with inky, endless blacks and mesmerizing highlights.Find X7 Ultra supports ProXDR for high dynamic range photos, and being compatible with Google's Ultra HDR standard, whether you capture content on Find X7 Ultra or not, its screen will display it brilliantly. When watching video, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support ensures its display is also precision tuned for high dynamic range content.With O-Sync 3.0, OPPO optimizations ensure ultra-low touch latency, and Find X7 Ultra's super-responsive touch screen even works when wet, so no more accidental screen presses in the rain.OPPO masterfully balances world-class eye comfort with incredible visuals that bring your content to life. With DXOMARK's Eye Comfort Display Label, users can use Find X7 Ultra with confidence, knowing they are getting a low flicker, colour-accurate experience that limits blue light and is dim enough for comfortable use. And thanks to OPPO's suite of display optimisations, Find X7 Ultra delivers a picture-perfect view across photos, videos, games and beyond.Find out more about DXOMARK and the Eye Comfort Display Label at dxomark , and for more information about OPPO Find X7 Ultra, visit oppo .