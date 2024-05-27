From Students To Social Champions: Samsung Solve For Tomorrow 2024 Returns To Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2024 - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow returns for its eighth edition in Singapore. Themed 'Dare to Dream: Be the Champion of Social Change,' the competition aims to inspire youths to address the social issues affecting their community and drive positive change through technology and innovation.









"At Samsung, we believe in the immense potential of our youths to positively impact our society and environment through their passion and creativity," said Dennis Jang, President, Samsung Electronics Singapore. "Solve for Tomorrow is more than just a contest; it's a platform for young minds to explore their potential and turn their ideas into tangible solutions. We are excited to see the innovations that our youths can bring to the table and proud to empower them to leverage technology for a brighter collective future."



Wang Zerui, the leader of Team Blahaj, the winning team of the previous Solve for Tomorrow competition, shares his experience: "Solve for Tomorrow stands out as it not only advocates for technological creativity but also emphasizes the actualization of solutions that can make a substantive difference in the community. It was this dynamic blend of innovation and societal impact that resonated with us. Throughout this journey, we feel that we have pushed ourselves beyond the limits of our skills, allowing us to gain invaluable experiences along the way".



The competition is in support of the national Digital for Life movement, which mobilises partners from the private, people and public sectors to help Singaporeans embrace digital as a lifelong pursuit and enrich their lives through digital technology. Solve for Tomorrow 2024 also provides the opportunity for youths to develop interdisciplinary skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving capabilities as well as expand their Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) knowledge. It is designed to empower young people to elevate their potential while preparing them for the future workforce.



"Solve for Tomorrow's emphasis on technology-driven solutions and societal impact makes it a perfect match for enhancing their skills and broadening their practical experiences", highlighted Phylliscia Chew, head of Computer Science at NUS High School and the team's mentor. "The competition bridges the gap between the theoretical knowledge learned in class and practical application, enabling students to tackle real-world issues directly. These experiences are crucial in preparing students for future challenges and careers."



Addressing Singapore's Present and Future Challenges



Samsung has identified five broad themes for this year's competition. Participants can develop their ideas around any of these themes:









Competition Details



From today until 14th July 2024, students can submit their entries for the competition by forming groups of two to four from the same school and submitting their innovative ideas or solutions on the Solve for Tomorrow 2024 website .







Eligibility : Full-time students aged 12 to 18 years old, enrolled in any secondary school in Singapore.

Secondary 1 to Secondary 5 if they are enrolled in the following:



Government schools (including autonomous schools)



Government-aided schools (including autonomous schools)



Independent schools



Specialised independent schools (SIS)



Specialised schools

Special education (SPED) schools Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 students if they are enrolled in IP (Integrated Programme) secondary schools with 6-year IP programmes. Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 students if they are enrolled in IP (Integrated Programme) secondary schools with 6-year IP programmes.



First Prize Winning Team



S$10,000 worth of Samsung products

S$7,000 cash prize

Second Prize



S$7,000 worth of Samsung products

S$5,000 cash prize

Third Prize



S$5,000 worth of Samsung products S$3,000 cash prize

The top three teams will receive the following prizes:For more information visit or reach out to the team at [email protected]