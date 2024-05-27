On This Day: Events In History On May 27, Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary, 1964 Golden Gate Bridge Opened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "May 27th is a significant day in history, witnessing many events that have left indelible marks on various aspects of human endeavour groundbreaking milestones in engineering and architecture to pivotal moments in warfare and diplomacy, May 27th has been a date of notable significance throughout the ages. Take a look:Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, 1964Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, passed away on May 27, 1964. His death anniversary is observed annually on this date, marking the end of an era in Indian politics and leadership. Nehru, a towering figure in the Indian independence movement, played a crucial role in shaping the destiny of modern India a visionary leader, he advocated for secularism, democracy, and social justice, laying the foundation for India's democratic institutions and guiding its foreign policy. Nehru's legacy continues to inspire generations, and his death anniversary serves as a moment of reflection on his contributions to the nation's progress and ideals Gate Bridge opened, 1937The newly completed Golden Gate Bridge, connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic on May 27, 1937. The Golden Gate Bridge construction began in 1933 during the Great Depression and was completed in 1937. It was designed by engineer Joseph Strauss and architect Irving Morrow, with consulting engineer Charles Alton Ellis. The construction project employed thousands of workers and was completed ahead of schedule and under budget releases The Three Little Pigs, 1933Walt Disney's release of the animated short film \"The Three Little Pigs\" in 1933 was a significant milestone in animation history. The cartoon, featuring the catchy song \"Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?\", became an instant hit, resonating particularly well with audiences during the Great Depression. The story of the three pigs facing off against the threatening wolf encapsulated themes of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity, offering audiences a sense of hope during challenging times of Copenhagen signed, 1660The Treaty of Copenhagen, signed on May 27, 1660, between Sweden and Denmark-Norway, marked the end of a long period of warfare between the two powers in the region. This treaty helped establish modern boundaries for Denmark, Norway, and Sweden and brought stability to the region after years of conflict treaty was negotiated in the aftermath of the Second Northern War (1655–1660), a conflict primarily fought between Sweden and a coalition of Denmark-Norway, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and Brandenburg-Prussia.

British Royal Navy sank German battleship 'Bismarck'The sinking of the German battleship Bismarck by the British Royal Navy in May 1941 was a pivotal moment in World War II.

In 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives's Birthdays:Ravi Shastri, the former Indian cricketer and coach of the Indian national cricket team, was born in Bombay, on May 27, 1962's career as a cricketer spanned from the 1980s to the early 1990s, during which he became known for his all-round abilities as a batsman and a spin bowler. After retiring from playing, he transitioned into coaching and commentary roles, eventually serving as the head coach of the Indian cricket team Gadkari, a prominent figure in Indian politics and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, was also born on May 27, 1957, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Gadkari has held various ministerial positions in the Indian government, including Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

(With inputs from AP)

