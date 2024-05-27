Top Events Of The Day: JP Nadda In Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi In Bihar, Awfis IPO, Go First Resumes Flights And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top events of the day: In major developments, nine stocks, including Vodafone Idea and Bandhan Bank, are under the F&O ban list; the Indian Air Force's 18 Squadron with LCA Tejas will become operational; Apple's iPhone SE 4 will be launched in India; Go First is set to resume flight operations after its recent bankruptcy filing, and the highly anticipated IPO of Awfis Space Solutions is scheduled to close to Hold Meeting on May 27The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has scheduled a meeting of its members in Mumbai on May 27. The meeting will be attended by party president Ajit Pawar, state unit president Sunil Tatkare, national executive member Prafulla Patel, and senior leader Chaggan Bhujbal, according to the party spokesperson National President JP Nadda Visits VaranasiOn May 27, BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to participate in several programs. His itinerary includes visits to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Kaal Bhairava Temple for 'darshan'. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a renowned Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, while the Kaal Bhairava Temple is revered as a significant place of worship dedicated to Kaal Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva Gandhi to Visit Patna on May 27Former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will visit Patna on May 27. During his one-day election tour of Bihar, he will address a public meeting in Khusrupur for Congress candidate Anshul Avijit in the Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency. On the same day, he will also address public meetings for Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Misa Bharti in Dariyapur Paliganj in the Pataliputra parliamentary constituency and for CPI(ML) candidate Sudama Prasad in Jagdishpur in the Ara parliamentary constituency Stocks: Stovec Industries shares to trade ex-dividend todayShares of Stovec Industries Ltd will be in focus today, May 27, 2024, as they trade ex-dividend. The Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of ₹115.00 per equity share. May 27 was the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend 10th result 2024: Rajasthan Board matric results todayThe Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 results today, May 27, 2024. Media reports indicate that the evaluation of answer sheets has been completed, although the exact time of the release remains unconfirmed 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE will announce Class 10 results today at nic Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 results today, May 27, 2024, at 11 am. The announcement follows the completion of the evaluation process stocks under F&O ban list todayNine stocks, including Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank, and Biocon, are banned from trading under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, May 27, 2024. These stocks have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit but remain available for trading in the cash market Space IPO to Close TodayThe initial public offering (IPO) of Awfis Space Solutions, which launched on May 22, 2024, is set to close today, May 27, 2024. Investors have shown significant interest in the IPO, which was oversubscribed 11.41 times as of Friday First to resume flight operations todayGo First, currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, is reportedly set to resume flight operations today, May 27, 2024. The airline is conducting training sessions for its pilots as part of its preparations for the resumption's 18 Squadron with LCA Tejas to be operational today at SulurThe Indian Air Force's No. 18 Squadron, known as the 'Flying Bullets,' will be operationalised today, May 27, 2024, at Sulur near Coimbatore. The squadron will be equipped with indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas, marking it the second IAF squadron to operate the LCA Tejas iPhone SE 4 launches in India todayApple's iPhone 4 is set to launch in India today, May 27, 2024, almost a year after its global release. Mobile carrier Aircel will offer the iPhone 4 with a new pricing model, allowing customers to recover the upfront cost over 24 months on select plans. Prices are set at ₹34,500 for the 16 GB model and ₹40,900 for the 32 GB model of South Korea, China, Japan to resume trilateral meeting todaySouth Korea, China, and Japan leaders will meet today for their first trilateral meeting in over four years, aiming to improve regional cooperation. The meeting in Seoul involves South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who held bilateral discussions yesterday to boost economic and other cooperation.



