Weekly Economic Events: Inflation In Brazil And Mexico; Unemployment In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Next week, Brazil will release May 2024 inflation figures and Mexico's Central Bank will publish its Quarterly Inflation Report.



Market experts highlight these reports' influence on imminent monetary policy decisions.



In Brazil, April's employment figures and mid-May inflation statistics will shape market forecasts ahead of the central bank meeting.



Notably, the Central Bank recently ended its forward guidance, marking a strategic shift.



Concurrently, Mexico's Central Bank projects slower economic growth and reduced inflation for late 2024 and 2025.



Experts await these updates, predicting key economic trend shifts.





Weekly Economic Events May 27 to May 31: Inflation in Brazil and Mexico

Brazil

On Tuesday, Brazil reports May 2024's consumer price inflation. Market analysts predicts a rise to 3.7% annually, a slight decrease from last year.



Core inflation should hold steady at 0.3% month-over-month, nearing but not meeting the 3% target.



Brazil also discloses its April 2024 unemployment rate on Wednesday. Predictions place it at 7.7%, with a consistent seasonally adjusted rate of 7.4%.



This figure remains below the 8.5%-9.5% range, indicating a tight yet non-inflationary job market.

Chile

Chile announces its April 2024 retail sales on Friday. Analysts forecast a 3.6% increase year-over-year, signaling ongoing growth.



Factors like reduced interest rates and heightened consumer confidence support this uptrend.



Also on Friday, Chile releases April 2024 industrial production data.



Expected to show a 4.6% annual rise, the figures suggest a rebound and a positive outlook for the year.

Mexico

The Central Bank of Mexico's Quarterly Inflation Report arrives on Wednesday.



While inflation predictions may hold, 2024's growth forecasts could drop from 2.8%.



Weaker Q1 performance and tougher financial conditions might drive this revision.



These indicators are pivotal for deciphering economic trends in these regions and will attract significant attention from market observers.

