Dozens rally in solidarity with Palestine in Senegal

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a rally expressing solidarity with Palestine took place in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.



Hundreds of individuals assembled on Malick Sy Avenue and proceeded to march towards the Monument du Millénaire, as part of a demonstration organized by the African Mediation, Governance, and Conflict Resolution Organization in collaboration with the Palestinian Embassy in Dakar.



Among the participants were Ambassador Nur Sagman from Turkey, Ambassador Nasser Jadallah from Palestine, and Ambassador Saime Sayed from Pakistan, alongside representatives from Lebanon, Cuba, and Libya. Together, these diplomats led the procession, walking arm in arm with the demonstrators while chanting slogans in support of their cause.



In an interview with a Turkish news agency, Jadallah declared "there are significant and fundamental changes happening worldwide regarding the Palestinian issue."



"I believe that African countries will also strengthen their stance on the Palestinian issue over time," he stated.



Sagman added "the Palestinian ambassador kept me by his side, and we walked arm in arm."



"The Senegalese people always talk about what Türkiye has done for Palestine. There is great gratitude and admiration for Türkiye in this regard," she further declared.



Sayed emphasized that both the people and government of Pakistan have stood in solidarity with Gaza since the outset, affirming their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause until its resolution.



Despite a UN Security Council resolution issued on Oct. 7 last year demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has persisted with its harsh offensive in the Gaza Strip.

