Qatar Aeronautical Academy Marks Graduation Of Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2024 in a ceremony attended and patronised by Minister of Transport, H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti. The event marked a milestone for 49 graduates who completed their rigorous training in various aviation disciplines.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, heads of government entities, ambassadors, and representatives from the aviation industry. Al Sulaiti presented graduation certificates to the new professionals - two in air traffic control, six in airport operations management, 21 in aircraft maintenance engineering, and 20 in pilot training.

Director General of the academy, Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al Thani, delivered a congratulatory speech, emphasising the importance of the graduates' contributions to Qatar's aviation sector.

“The academic disciplines of our 49 graduates varied, covering commercial aviation training, aircraft maintenance engineering, air traffic control, and the advanced programme on airport operations management,” said Sheikh Jabor. He commended the graduates for their hard work and dedication, expressing confidence in their future contributions to the country's progress and development.

Yasmine Mathlouthi, a graduate from Tunisia who completed the commercial pilot programme, described to The Peninsula her journey with enthusiasm:“The experience was great from the theoretical to the practical aspects. I highly encourage girls to join this career; this is a childhood dream that I achieved, and I aim to work with Qatar Airways.”

Nouf Mohammed Almansoori from Qatar is another female graduate among the few who graduated in the aircraft maintenance engineering programme. She highlighted the unique opportunities in her field:“A big part of my programme was practical, and that's the best part of it. I aim to continue in this field and become a pilot engineer. The experience is special and new; there aren't many girls in this specialty, and I encourage girls to experience it. I believe that men and women are equal, so why not? Everyone can do it. It is a bit challenging but we made it.”

Yassine Abderrahman Benhaddouch from Morocco, who graduated from the aircraft maintenance engineering programme, said:“I address my graduation to my parents. This academy opened new opportunities for us, and our instructors made the process easier. I aim to find a job with Qatar Airways and become one of the best engineers.”