Back in the Soviet era, Azerbaijan, with her fame as an oil andgas country in the South Caucasus region, has for a long time beendeprived of some of its natural resources. The reason for this wasthat more than twenty percent of the territories of Azerbaijanremained under the occupation of Armenia. These fertile lands, richin oil and gas on the one hand, and natural underground resourceson the other, opened the way to greater prospects after thePatriotic War in 2020.

Thus, Azerbaijan is poised to embark on a significant geologicalexploration project aimed at detecting both ore and non-oredeposits across four of its key economic regions. This initiative,spearheaded by the Geological Exploration Agency under the Ministryof Ecology and Natural Resources, marks a strategic effort toenhance the country's mineral resource base, potentially drivingeconomic growth and development.

The exploration activities will be focused on the EasternZangazur, Garabagh, Gazakh-Tovuz, and Ganja-Dashkasan economicregions. These areas have been identified for their geologicalpotential, and the project will involve advanced geophysical andgeochemical surveying techniques. Hyperspectral and remote sensingmethods will be employed to map anomalies, which are crucial foridentifying promising mineral deposits.

An investment of 4.37 million manats has been allocated for thisextensive exploration work. This substantial financial commitmentunderscores the importance placed on mineral exploration by theAzerbaijani government. The integration of the new data intoexisting geological and metallogenic maps will facilitate thecreation of a comprehensive hybrid map of geological conditions a map will be instrumental for future exploration and miningactivities, providing a detailed understanding of the region'smineral wealth.

A detailed catalog of the research polygons will be compiled,documenting vital information such as coordinates, areas,dimensions, characteristic changes, and geological bases of thesepolygons. This meticulous record-keeping will not only aid in thecurrent exploration but will also serve as a reference for futuregeological studies. Additionally, alternative exploration areaswill be identified based on the findings, ensuring a continuous andsystematic approach to mineral exploration.

The economic implications of this project are far-reaching. Thediscovery of new mineral deposits could lead to the development ofnew mining operations, attracting both domestic and internationalinvestment. This, in turn, would create job opportunities, boostlocal economies, and increase the country's export revenues, enhanced geological data can improve the efficiencyand sustainability of mining activities, minimizing environmentalimpact while maximizing economic returns.

Azerbaijan's initiative to explore ore and non-ore deposits inits key economic regions represents a forward-thinking approach toleveraging natural resources for economic development. Thecombination of substantial financial investment, advancedtechnological methods, and strategic planning underscores thepotential for significant economic gains. As the projectprogresses, it will be closely watched by industry stakeholders,investors, and policymakers, all keen to see how Azerbaijancapitalizes on its geological potential to foster economic growthand development.