Bayer Leverkusen Win German Cup To Take Double For Season

German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday won the2024 DFB Pokal (German Cup) to take the double in the 2023-24football season, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 in the final atBerlin's Olympiastadion as Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka scored anearly goal.
Leverkusen, who have already won the 2024 German Bundesligatitle, completed an unbeaten domestic double.
It was Leverkusen's first German Cup since they beat the HerthaBerlin reserve team in 1993.
