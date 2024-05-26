UAE Weather: Temperatures To Hit 48Oc, Fair Day Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:26 AM

The day across the UAE is expected to be generally fair with temperatures reaching up to 48oC on Monday, May 27, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The met noted that temperatures over coastal and internal areas will reach up to 48oC, with the humidity in Al Ain reaching up to 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the humidity in Gasyoura will reach up to 60 per cent.

Temperature will reach up to 41oC and 42oC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

The weather department noted that light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times, especially westward by afternoon. Meanwhile, the Oman sea will be slight.

