Better Home Celebrates Launch Of Midtown Villa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) During a visit to one of Better Home Group's pivotal projects, Khaled Abbas, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), accompanied by Ahmed Fahmy, General Manager of the company, inspected the Midtown Villa project.

This event marks the commencement of the project's active phase, attended by leaders from the New Administrative Capital, representatives from Better Home, project residents, and journalists.

Abbas commended Better Home for its robust performance and notable project achievements, emphasizing the company's early support for the Capital Project since its inception. He underscored Better Home's commitment to delivering units to customers and the presence of residents as clear indicators of the project's success.

Ashraf Adel, General Manager of Better Home, expressed gratitude for Abbas's visit, recognizing its significance in the company's history. He lauded the efforts of the Capital Company in supporting developers and overcoming obstacles to ensure project completion.

Adel also highlighted that Better Home was the first developer to secure a plot in the New Administrative Capital, contributing to the realization of an integrated, smart city. Since entering the Egyptian market in 1998, Better Home has consistently aimed to implement innovative urban projects, aligning with Egypt's 2030 vision.

Better Home's involvement in the New Administrative Capital includes several integrated residential projects: Midtown Solo, Midtown Condo, and Midtown Sky, all of which showcase the area's investment potential.

Furthermore, Better Home is currently developing the Cairo Business Plaza in the financial district. Occupying a prime location in the New Administrative Capital, this project spans a total area of 50,000 sqm, with over 100,000 sqm of administrative office space.



