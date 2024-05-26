IPL 2024: KKR Champions - Post-Match Presentation And Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling conclusion to IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious, clinching their third title in a dominant fashion. The post-match presentation and awards ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were filled with accolades and celebrations for the deserving winners.

Sunil Narine - Most Valuable Player

Sunil Narine was named the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2024, becoming the first player to win the award three times in IPL history. His exceptional all-round performance throughout the season included 488 runs and 17 wickets, showcasing his prowess with both bat and ball. Narine's journey from his debut season in 2012, where he took 24 wickets, to his outstanding performance in 2024 has solidified his status as a cricketing legend.

Virat Kohli - Orange Cap Winner

Virat Kohli claimed the prestigious Orange Cap for IPL 2024, amassing an impressive 741 runs throughout the season. Shreyas Iyer collected the cap on behalf of Kohli, highlighting his consistency and dominance with the bat.

Harshal Patel - Purple Cap Winner

Harshal Patel was recognized as the Purple Cap winner for IPL 2024, finishing with 24 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar collected the cap on Patel's behalf, acknowledging Patel's exceptional bowling performances that were pivotal for his team's success.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Fairplay Award

Sunrisers Hyderabad received the Fairplay Award, recognizing their sportsmanship and fair conduct throughout the tournament. Despite the final result, SRH's commitment to the spirit of the game did not go unnoticed.

Nitish Kumar Reddy - Emerging Player of the Season

Nitish Kumar Reddy was named the Emerging Player of the Season, highlighting his potential and impact on the tournament. His performances were instrumental in KKR's journey to the title, showcasing promising talent for the future.

Mitchell Starc - Player of the Match

In the final showdown, Mitchell Starc was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. Starc's crucial contributions with the ball in both the Qualifier and the final played a significant role in KKR's victory.

The awards ceremony and presentation were a fitting conclusion to an exhilarating season of IPL cricket, celebrating the talent and dedication of players who made IPL 2024 a memorable tournament.