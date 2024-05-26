Ireland: Turbulence On Doha-Dublin Flight Leaves 12 Injured

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DUBLIN, May 27 (NNN-AGENCIES) –Twelve people have been injured due to turbulence on a flight from Doha to Dublin.

The Boeing 787-9 dreamliner experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey, Dublin Airport's operator DAA said.

Upon landing shortly before 13:00 local time, Qatar Airways flight QR017 was met by emergency services including airport police, ambulance and fire officers.

Six passengers and six crew members reported injuries – of these, eight people have been taken to hospital.

Ireland's National Ambulance Service said it received a pre-alert to attend the airport and was“on site facilitating and supporting the disembarkment of passengers”.

A DAA spokesperson said:“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

Passengers described the incident as frightening. They said the plane seemed to drop out of the air for about 20 seconds during food-and-drinks service.

Qatar Airways said in a statement that“a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention”.

It added:“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation.”

The incident follows the death of a 73-year-old British man on a Singapore-bound flight which experienced severe turbulence earlier this week.

More than 100 people were injured, 20 of whom are in intensive care with spinal injuries. - NNN-AGENCIES