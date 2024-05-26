Yemen's Houthis Unilaterally Released 113 Detainees: ICRC

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 27 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis unilaterally released 113 detainees in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, yesterday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

“We are pleased to see that humanitarian considerations are being prioritised, particularly for the families eagerly awaiting the return of their loved ones, especially with the approach of the Eid al-Adha celebrations, in a few weeks,” said Daphnee Maret, the ICRC's head of delegation in Yemen.

“We hope this paves the way for further releases,” Maret said.

The ICRC said, it had conducted private pre-departure interviews with the detainees to confirm their identities, and“listen to any concerns they may have about the release process, ensure they have been in contact with their families, and gather the necessary information to follow up on their condition if needed,” said Alessia Bertelli, protection coordinator of the ICRC in Yemen.

The ICRC said, the latest release, as well as, previous ones in 2023 and 2020, is a positive step towards reviving negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.

In Apr last year, nearly 900 prisoners were released, following UN-sponsored negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis. High-profile figures, including Nasser Mansour Hadi, the brother of former Yemeni President, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and Mahmoud Al Subeihi, the country's former defence minister, were among those who were freed.

The UN has been making efforts to release all detainees, mostly political opponents, human rights activists and journalists, and reach a political settlement between the Yemeni warring parties.– NNN-SABA