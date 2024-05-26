Armed Forces Conducts Airdrops In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces Sunday conducted three aid airdrops in several sites in southern Gaza amid an ongoing Israeli war.A plane of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, an aircraft from Egypt and one from Germany took part in the airdrop operation in the embattled Gaza Strip.The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed commitment to sending humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza via an air bridge from Marka Airport to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport or through airdrops or ground convoys.The number of airdrops carried out by the Jordanian Armed Forces since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza reached 98 and 252 airdrops jointly with other countries.