Prince Ali Chairs WAFF General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- The General Assembly of the West Asia Football Federation (WAFF) officially welcomed five new members to join the Executive Committee, during its 14th meeting on Sunday in Amman under the chairmanship of His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of the WAFF.The election committee announced during the meeting that the new members were elected by acclamation, as no competitor was nominated to fill the vacant positions in the Executive Committee, namely: Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa from Bahrain for the post of second vice president, Lamia bin Bahyan from Saudi Arabia for the women's seat, in addition to Hisham Mohammed Al Zarooni from the UAE, Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi from Qatar and Ahmed Uqla Al Anzi from Kuwait for the positions of members of the Executive Committee.Prince Ali welcomed the new members, expressing his confidence that their joining will constitute a qualitative addition that supports the directions that all members of the Executive Committee are keen to implement The Committee also includes Lieutenant General Jibril Rajoub, First Vice President, andAdnan Darjal from Iraq, member of the Asian Executive Bureau for West Asia, Sheikh Mohsen Al-Masrouri from Oman, Samaan Al-Duwaihi from Lebanon, Hassan Bachanfar from Yemen, and Salah Ramadan from Syria.The members of the Assembly expressed their wishes to the members of the Executive Committee for success in their future tasks, support the ambitious plans and programs of the WAFF and continue to work to achieve more development in football in the region and serve the national federations in general.The General Assembly was held in accordance with the legal quorum in the presence of representatives of all 12 national federations under the umbrella of the WAFF.The meeting endorsed the report of Khalil Al-Salem, Secretary General of the WAFF, which included a presentation of its activities since the General Assembly's last meeting It also endorsed the financial statements and the estimated budget of the WAFF during the current year, and its committees' minutes of meetings in the past period.The General Assembly also approved amendments to some of the articles of the WAFF statutes, which came to ensure the application of regulations and laws, in accordance with international and Asian updates, in line with developments and changes, and in line with the WAFF strategy.