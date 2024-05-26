King Receives UK House Of Commons Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday received UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.During a meeting held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty stressed the importance of stepping up international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure its uninterrupted flow.The King renewed his call on the international community to take immediate action to stop the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Strip, and to maintain support for UNRWA, which is a vital lifeline for nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.His Majesty stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians, warning of the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah.The King also warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.His Majesty reaffirmed the need to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, commending the UK's support for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, and its efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to Gazans.House of Representatives Speaker Ahmad Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas, and British Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall attended the meeting.