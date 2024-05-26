Amir Sends Condolences To Governor General Of Papua New Guinea

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Sunday a cable of condolences to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea HE Sir Bob Dadae on the victims of the landslides in different parts of the country, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.