Amir Sends Condolences To Governor General Of Papua New Guinea


5/26/2024 2:00:43 PM

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Sunday a cable of condolences to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea HE Sir Bob Dadae on the victims of the landslides in different parts of the country, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

