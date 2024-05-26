Denmark calls for ceasefire in Rafah amid ICJ verdict

(MENAFN) Following the verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Denmark has issued a call for an end to all Israeli military activities in the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, as reported by state media outlet.



Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized the gravity of the ICJ ruling, expressing hope for a corresponding seriousness on Israel's part. He underscored the alignment between the court's legal assessment and Denmark's longstanding political stance, emphasizing the imperative of a ceasefire rather than a continuation of land-based military operations.



Denmark's statement comes in the wake of the ICJ's decision, which mandated Israel to cease its military offensive in Rafah, open the Rafah border crossing, and facilitate unimpeded access for investigators probing allegations of genocide. Rasmussen stressed the importance of all countries adhering to international law, affirming Denmark's expectation for Israel to comply with the court's ruling.



Amnesty International welcomed Denmark's support for the ICJ's order to halt Israeli offensive actions in Rafah, a city that housed over 1 million Palestinians prior to the Israeli invasion on May 6. Vibe Klarup, the Danish Secretary General of Amnesty International, urged Israel's allies, including Denmark, to exert pressure on Israel to cease military operations in Rafah and advocate for an immediate and enduring ceasefire involving all parties.



The statement also called for Denmark to suspend its arms exports to Israel, citing concerns about potential contributions to war crimes. This underscores the broader international scrutiny on the conflict and the responsibilities of nations to uphold human rights and international law.

MENAFN26052024000045015839ID1108258579