Ukrainian pilots finish F-16 drill in America

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Politico indicate a significant development in Ukraine's military capabilities as its first cohort of pilots successfully concludes an F-16 training program in Arizona. This milestone signals a crucial progression in Ukraine's efforts to deploy United States-made fighter jets against Russian forces, as undisclosed numbers of Ukrainian pilots completed their training at the Arizona Air National Guard Wing in Tucson. According to Air National Guard spokesman Erin Hannigan, this achievement marks a pivotal initial step towards integrating modern American-made fighter jets into Ukrainian airspace.



As reported by Politico, the trained airmen are now set to undergo additional training in Europe, marking the next phase in their preparation for operational deployment. Notably, several European nations, including Norway, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands, have committed to providing Ukraine with a total of 60 F-16s to bolster its capabilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia.



The F-16, originally introduced into service in the US Air Force in 1980, has been heralded by some Ukrainian officials as a potential game-changer for their military. However, concerns have been raised about Russia's ability to develop countermeasures against these aircraft. Despite this, plans for the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine have progressed, with the first batch expected to arrive in the country in the coming months.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently disclosed plans for the initial delivery of five F-16s to Ukraine, underscoring the commitment of European allies to support Ukraine's defense capabilities. This decision comes after initial reluctance from US President Joe Biden to authorize the transfer of F-16s, citing concerns about escalating tensions with Russia. However, last year, Biden acquiesced to allow the training of Ukrainian pilots and the donation of fighter jets by European partners.



The successful completion of the F-16 training program represents a significant step forward for Ukraine in its quest to bolster its defense capabilities against Russian aggression. As the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe continues to evolve, the deployment of modern fighter jets underscores Ukraine's determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing challenges.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258462