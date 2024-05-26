Drug Enforcement Officials In Qatar Arrest Narcotics Dealer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Drug Enforcement, in collaboration with Lekhwiya apprehended a drug dealer following a drug sale operation.

Ministry of Interior in a video shared on its social media, the officials monitor the suspect making a deal, then chased the dealer's vehicle after which arrest him in a secluded area. The suspect's vehicle can also been seen inspected by the officials.

The Ministry affirmed its commitment to taking all necessary measures to maintain public order and safety by utilizing all available resources to apprehend and stop all such violators.