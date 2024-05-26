Schumacher family gains six-figure amount in AI outrageous interview

(MENAFN) The family of Formula One racing icon Michael Schumacher has secured a significant compensation of EUR200,000 (USD217,000) following a legal battle over an AI-generated interview published by a German magazine. As confirmed by a family spokeswoman to Reuters on Wednesday, the compensation serves as restitution for the unauthorized use of Schumacher's likeness and fabricated statements.



The controversy arose when German publication Die Aktuelle featured Schumacher on its April cover last year, proclaiming to unveil "Michael Schumacher: The first interview!" Despite the magazine's disclaimer that the content was "deceptively true," it sparked outrage due to its misleading nature.



Since sustaining a severe brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013, Schumacher has remained secluded from public view, with his current whereabouts undisclosed. While speculation regarding his residence persists, the Schumacher family has diligently guarded his privacy, limiting access to close relatives.



The contentious interview, purportedly featuring Schumacher's reflections on his post-accident life, was revealed to be entirely fabricated, with all responses generated by an AI chatbot. The deceptive nature of the publication prompted immediate legal action from Schumacher's family against Funke media group, the publisher of Die Aktuelle.



In addition to seeking financial restitution, the family's legal efforts underscore their commitment to maintaining strict privacy protocols surrounding Schumacher's condition and personal life. The resolution of this case serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical journalism and the protection of individuals' rights, especially in sensitive matters concerning health and privacy.

