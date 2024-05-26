Germany willing to comply with ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

(MENAFN) In response to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) potential issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes, the German government, under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has stated its readiness to cooperate with the ICC, a government spokesman has confirmed.



During a press briefing, government press secretary Steffen Hebestreit affirmed that Germany would abide by the law and comply with ICC arrest warrants if they were issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



This declaration follows Israel's ambassador to Berlin, Ron Prosor, urging the Scholz administration to resist the ICC's proposed warrants. The ICC's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, filed applications for arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.



Israel has vehemently opposed the proposed warrants, labeling them as anti-Semitic and calling for other nations to boycott any arrest orders against its leaders. Prosor appealed directly to Berlin, emphasizing the importance of Germany's commitment to Israel's security, known as 'Staatsrason'. He argued that ICC's actions equate a democratic government with Hamas, thereby delegitimizing Israel and the Jewish people.



The situation underscores the complex diplomatic dynamics surrounding the ICC's actions and the differing perspectives on accountability for alleged war crimes in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258037