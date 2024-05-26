Trump says Biden gave permission to FBI to deploy fatal force in Mar-a-Lago attack

(MENAFN) In a startling accusation directed at President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump has alleged that the Biden administration sanctioned the use of deadly force during the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022. Trump's claim stems from the disclosure of a previously classified law enforcement document, unveiled as part of the ongoing legal proceedings against him, shedding new light on the controversial operation conducted by federal agents.



Taking to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump voiced his outrage over what he termed as the "Biden Witch Hunt Trial" in Manhattan, where he purportedly learned of the purported authorization for lethal force during the raid on his Florida residence. The document in question outlines the FBI's plans for a court-approved search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, in connection with an investigation into Trump's alleged manipulation of business records.



According to reports, the disclosed document contains a policy statement addressing the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers, asserting that Department of Justice personnel may resort to lethal measures "when necessary." Trump's assertion, amplified by conservative media outlets such as Fox News, has reignited debate over the legality and appropriateness of the tactics employed during the high-profile raid.



Details emerging from the document paint a vivid picture of the FBI's preparedness for the operation, including provisions for "Standard Issue Weapons," ammunition, handcuffs, and tools such as bolt cutters. However, agents were reportedly instructed to maintain a low profile by donning unmarked polo or collared shirts and concealing their law enforcement equipment, underscoring the delicate nature of the mission and its potential ramifications.



The revelation of the FBI's operational protocols has sparked renewed scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the raid on Mar-a-Lago and raised questions about the extent of governmental overreach in targeting political adversaries. While Trump's allegations have elicited strong reactions from his supporters, they have also prompted calls for transparency and accountability regarding the conduct of law enforcement agencies in executing such sensitive operations.



As the legal proceedings against Trump unfold, the controversy surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid threatens to further inflame partisan tensions and exacerbate divisions within the political landscape. With both sides vehemently contesting the narrative, the true implications of the FBI's actions and the extent of Biden's involvement remain subjects of intense scrutiny and debate, underscoring the enduring legacy of Trump's presidency and its reverberations across the American political spectrum.

