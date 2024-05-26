President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Vietnam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatoryletter to President of Vietnam To Lam on the occasion of hiselection as president, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the Presidentof the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijanand Vietnam have good traditions. We attach great importance to thecomprehensive development of these relations, which are built onsolid foundations.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to further expandAzerbaijan-Vietnam relations for the benefit of our friendlypeoples, and to successfully continue our cooperation based onmutual respect and support, both bilaterally andmultilaterally.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in yourupcoming presidential activities for the prosperity of the friendlypeople of Vietnam.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 May 2024