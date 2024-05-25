President Ilham Aliyev Issues Order To Pardon Group Of Convicts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signedan order pardoning a group of convicts, Azernews reports.
The order states that the decision to pardon the convicts wasmade after considering appeals from several convicts, their familymembers, the Commissioner for Human Rights to the President ofAzerbaijan, as well as factors such as the convicts' personalities,health conditions, family situations, the nature and degree ofpublic danger of their crimes, the duration of their sentences, andtheir behavior during incarceration. A total of 154 people werepardoned based on principles of humanism.
