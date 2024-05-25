Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russians' Satellite Communication Facilities In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards from the Revenge Brigade have destroyed satellite communication facilities of the Russian military at the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant in the Donetsk region.

That's according to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"The Phoenix unit of the Revenge Brigade blinded the occupiers by hitting the satellite communication facilities at the Vuhlehirska TPP with drones," the report reads.

A BTR 82A armored personnel carrier, which the Russians camouflaged in a forest, was also destroyed.

Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 25, 2024 have reached about 500,080.

Photo: State Border Guard Service

Video: Official Facebook page of the State Border Guard Service