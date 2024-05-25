King Bestows Medals On Jordanian Institutions, Individuals On 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 25 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday bestowed Royal medals on Jordanian institutions and individuals on the occasion of Jordan's 78th Independence Day, in recognition of their distinguished achievements and contributions to Jordan's progress and modernisation.The ceremony, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, was attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, as well as a number of Royal family members and senior officials and officers.The ceremony highlighted the achievements of Jordanians in sports, foreign policy, education, voluntary work, economics, vocational training, agriculture, medicine, science, ICT, filmmaking, and investment.